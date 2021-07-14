David E. Shaw Sells 58,079 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 58,079 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $4,301,330.74. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:SDGR opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00.
Schrödinger Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.