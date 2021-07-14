David E. Shaw Sells 58,079 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 58,079 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $4,301,330.74. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:SDGR opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

