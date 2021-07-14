David M. Stack Sells 42,500 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) CEO David M. Stack sold 42,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

