David Perri Sells 151,417 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00.

NYSE BFLY opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

