David Schellhase Sells 3,333 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $146,052.06.

David Schellhase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $66,390.71.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.08. 698,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -99.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

