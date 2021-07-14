Dawn Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69.02 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.82 or 0.00008667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $196.63 million and approximately $69.02 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.49 or 0.00839834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 69,669,734 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

