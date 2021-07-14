DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,090 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,377,000 after buying an additional 9,133,888 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. 21,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,432. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.