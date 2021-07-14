Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCTH. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $73.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 173.70% and a negative net margin of 1,551.65%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Purpura purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $37,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,850 shares of company stock worth $364,183 over the last 90 days. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,815,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.