Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.25. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $42.37 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

