Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 243,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,983,016 shares.The stock last traded at $41.64 and had previously closed at $41.33.

The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $42.37 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

