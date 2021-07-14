Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $130.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $125.26 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $46.82 and a 1 year high of $127.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

