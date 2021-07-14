Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $99.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

NYSE LB opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

