Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Deutsche Wohnen to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Warburg Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of DWHHF stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.