DEX (DEX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,963.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 58% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. DEX has a market cap of $123,452.35 and approximately $12,963.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 136.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00817642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005395 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

