DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 3,686 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 218.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

