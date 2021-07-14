DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 64,099 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,099 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Simpson Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,618,000 after buying an additional 104,012 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.87 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

