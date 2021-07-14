DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.