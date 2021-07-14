DF Dent & Co. Inc. Makes New $612,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.55.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $301.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.76. The company has a market capitalization of $353.82 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

