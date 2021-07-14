DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.