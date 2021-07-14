DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 55,000 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 41.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,098,000 after buying an additional 1,148,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,309,000 after buying an additional 65,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,848,000 after buying an additional 258,077 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $24,732,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.73.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

