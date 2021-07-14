DIA (DIA) Reaches One Day Volume of $25.45 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, DIA has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One DIA coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00004284 BTC on exchanges. DIA has a total market capitalization of $58.23 million and $25.45 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00052040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.39 or 0.00851730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005356 BTC.

About DIA

DIA (DIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

