Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €67.50 by Barclays

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been given a €67.50 ($79.41) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLG. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.82 ($75.08).

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €64.96 ($76.42) on Monday. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a fifty-two week high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €65.18.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

