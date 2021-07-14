Diamond (DMD) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006237 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $7.39 million and $13,761.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,612,879 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

