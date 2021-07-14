DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.