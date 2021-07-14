Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.