Digiwage Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $39,759.09 and $5.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

