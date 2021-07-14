Dimecoin Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $111.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

