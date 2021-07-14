Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $77.88 Million Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.59% of Air Transport Services Group worth $77,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

