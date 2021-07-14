Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 24,169 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.72% of Allegion worth $81,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $813,218.00. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $181,337.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,406. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $134.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.68.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

