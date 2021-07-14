Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,796,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $76,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 23,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 669,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 85,594 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

