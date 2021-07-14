Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,020 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 899,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $80,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,499 shares of company stock worth $2,364,232 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.