Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 46,692 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.93% of Polaris worth $75,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Polaris by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.57.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

