Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 78,644 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $74,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCII. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.40. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCII. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

