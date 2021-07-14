Dionics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DION) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dionics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DION) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DION opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Dionics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
About Dionics
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Dionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.