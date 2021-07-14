Dionics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DION) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dionics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DION) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DION opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Dionics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

Get Dionics alerts:

About Dionics

Dionics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides landscape services and nursery stock sales to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Jiangxi and surrounding provinces in China. Its landscaping services include landscape design and engineering, construction, and landscape conservation, as well as planning and maintenance of trees, shrubs, and flowers.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Dionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.