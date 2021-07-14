Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,668 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,205% compared to the typical volume of 111 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter.

CWEB opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

