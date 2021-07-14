Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Discover Financial Services traded as high as $125.65 and last traded at $125.47, with a volume of 21229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.40.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

