Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of DISCB stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.07. Discovery has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery comprises approximately 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

