Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $100.60

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.60 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 101.20 ($1.32), with a volume of 749700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.40 ($1.34).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £856.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.68%.
Diversified Energy Company Profile (LON:DEC)
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
