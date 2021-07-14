Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 115.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Donaldson worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

DCI opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $66.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.72.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

