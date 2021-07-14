Donegal Group Inc. (NYSE:DGICA) Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NYSE:DGICA) Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $181,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:DGICA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 56,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,319. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.