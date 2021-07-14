Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 269.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

