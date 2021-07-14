Douglas Bruggeman Sells 1,000 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total value of $98,260.00.

Douglas Bruggeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get REX American Resources alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of REX American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35.

On Friday, May 28th, Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of REX American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $97,120.00.

Shares of REX American Resources stock traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.63. 17,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.50. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $470.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.09.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REX. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in REX American Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.