Douglas C. Manditch Sells 38,991 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NYSE:FFIC) Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NYSE:FFIC) Director Douglas C. Manditch sold 38,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $892,114.08.
Shares of NYSE:FFIC traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,272. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $25.22.
Flushing Financial Company Profile
