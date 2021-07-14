Douglas P. Baker Sells 4,000 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NYSE:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NYSE:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.35. 98,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,813. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

