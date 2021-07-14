Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Director Sells $4,421,100.00 in Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $95.88 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.21.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, upped their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.73.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.