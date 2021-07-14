Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOCMF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, June 21st. HSBC raised shares of Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $6.62 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

