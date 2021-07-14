Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Update

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,189. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.12.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 111.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

