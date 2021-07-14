Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Update

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,189. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.12.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.
Drive Shack Company Profile
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.
