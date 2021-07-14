DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.24

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.24 and last traded at $122.55, with a volume of 18547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.48.

DSDVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

