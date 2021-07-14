DSV Panalpina A/S’s (DSDVY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $122.55 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.28.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $64.18 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 1.08.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

