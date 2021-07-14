Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Trading Down 28.8% Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $74,205.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

