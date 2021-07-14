Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

